The dry weather ends this weekend

Rain chances return for this weekend
Rain chances return for this weekend(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Updated: 13 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect Wednesday to be a warm day with highs reaching into the 90′s. Most of us will see sunshine all day, but one or two isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible. Those storms could bring about some gusty winds and heavy rain if they occur, but I expect most of us to stay dry. Thursday looks to be very similar with highs in the 90′s and mostly sunny. Clouds make their way back into the area by Friday ahead of the weekend. Rain chances bump up by Saturday and Father’s Day looks wet as well. Some of these storms could also bring about some strong winds and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will only reach into the mid 80′s for Father’s Day weekend. The rain looks to hang around into the early part of the work week next week. These showers and storms should become more scattered in nature.

