‘I’ve been screaming for help’: Man posted farewell plea on social media hours before being killed by police

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man killed by Jackson police officers Tuesday made a passionate plea on social media just hours before the shooting.

Solomon Jamison, 28, was shot and killed by officers at a Sprint Mart on E Northside Drive around 4 p.m.

Officers say Jamison fired shots inside the business and then shot at officers.

Police returned fire, hitting Jamison. He later died at the hospital.

Just hours before the shooting, Jamison posted a series of pleas to social media, possibly preluding his death.

The first post was attached to a message that read, “Mfs Don’t Love ya FR Until Ya Die or Some...”

In his own words, Jamison wrote, “I’ve been screaming for help.”

He also left a message for his children: “Just make sure my kids know i loved them. Cause i really do, just not strong enough to carry on. Rip me.”

He also left a message for a man he referred to as his little brother: “Im proud of you and im sorry.”

In his last post, he said “it was a way to talk me out of it,” and ended with, “Dont let nobody near my funeral fam.”

Jackson police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Jamison’s death.

