Laurel leader addresses Meridian Rotary Club about that town’s amazing resurgence

By Lindsey Hall
Updated: 7 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Jim Rasberry is a lifelong resident of Laurel and Jones County and considered a financial and business leader. He’s very passionate about his community and works tirelessly to promote the area.

“The most important part about a revival story is the people,” said Rasberry. “The people that are a part of its progress, the town and community that are passionate about bringing a community back.”

Jim’s leadership has paid off big time. Since 2007, downtown Laurel has ushered in more than 30 new businesses, over 250 new jobs and over $10 million in private investment. The city is also home to the HGTV hit show, Home Town, which chronicles the rebirth of the small town in the Pine Belt.

“Here we are, gosh, 15 years later and it has been a fun journey. It’s been an interesting one and who knew a hit TV show would come out of it? But it has and we’re relishing in the time that we have.”

Outgoing Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said the Queen City is poised for the same type of success that Laurel has seen.

“We want our city to continue to win,” said Mayor Bland. “We did not cut people or services during COVID. A lot of cities our size did scale back on people and services to get back. We made some really tough decisions early on and they paid off for us.”

Rasberry says Meridian can do the very same thing, and maybe even more than Laurel. He says there’s no magic formula, just a lot of dedicated people willing to come together, have a vision and work toward their goals.

“The most important part are the people that make the community what it is.”

