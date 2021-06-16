Mike Bianco linked to LSU baseball opening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco is being considered for the LSU opening, according to Parrish Alford of the Daily Journal and other reports.

Bianco just wrapped up his 21st season as head coach of the Rebels after a 16-3 loss to Arizona in the Tucson Super Regional on Sunday. Ole Miss ended the season with a 45-22 overall record.

East Carolina head coach Cliff Godwin reportedly is also being considered for the LSU job, which is available due to the retirement of longtime Tigers coach Paul Mainieri. Godwin was an assistant to Bianco at Ole Miss from 2011-14, helping coach the 2014 team that appeared in the College World Series.

Bianco played at LSU from 1988-89 and was a captain on the 1989 team that finished third in the College World Series. Bianco’s son Drew currently plays on LSU’s baseball team and will be a senior next season.

The Tigers offered Bianco the LSU job back in 2006 but he turned it down, which lead to the hiring of Mainieri.

The Rebels have been to 17 NCAA Tournaments under Bianco.

