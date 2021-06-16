Advertisement

Peloton users face hacking risk, security experts say

Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the...
Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the Pelton Bike+ operating system.(Source: Peloton, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Peloton Bike+ users are being warned of a security risk on the workout cycle’s touchscreen.

Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with its operating system.

The threat most likely affects bikes in public spaces like hotels and gyms since hackers would need to physically deliver malicious code.

But once the code is there, Peloton users could be spied on through the bike’s camera and microphone.

Hackers could also install apps that look like Netflix or Spotify and steal login information.

Peloton released a mandatory software update to fix the issue this month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

68-year-old Rick Roberson was taken to a Rankin County hospital from Central Mississippi...
Roberson dies while serving prison sentence
Gov. Tate Reeves
Company accused of overcharging Mississippians a prominent donor to state leaders
A bullet hole in the window of Sarah Grady's apartment.
Drive-by shooting at Frank Berry Courts
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Mississippi community college
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

meeting
White House correspondent talks Biden, Putin summit
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
‘Practical work’ summit for Biden, Putin: No punches or hugs
Laurel leader addresses Meridian Rotary Club
Laurel leader addresses Meridian Rotary Club
Local high schools participate in summer basketball league
Weather - June 16, 2021
Weather - June 16, 2021