State Games All-Star Baseball Tournament showcases top high school talent

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games All-Star Baseball Tournament is one of the game’s most popular events and is happening this week in the Queen City.

The tournament began Tuesday at Meridian Community College’s Scaggs Field and will conclude with a championship game on Thurs. at 7 pm.

Eight districts composed of 18 players and two alternates will compete in three games across three days. Four districts are placed in a pool, with the winner from each pool playing in Thursday’s championship.

Commissioner Eddie Lofton, who has headed the all-star tournament the past 19 years, said the best part of the event is seeing players meet and compete with others from all around the state.

“It’s a chance for them to come and bond with a group but also meet new guys throughout the state,” Lofton said. “If you live up north you can meet some guys from down south or if you’re from Central Mississippi, you can meet guys over from Northeast Mississippi or Southeast Mississippi.”

Districts 4 and 5 feature local players from schools like Lamar, Clarkdale and West Lauderdale. Lamar senior Eli Huebner, who is representing District 5, said the experience off the field is just as fun as the memories made on it.

“Being able to get out of the house and come enjoy some time in the dorms with some good friends of mine has been great,” Huebner said. “You kinda get that college feel and get ready for that.”

Every year, the event brings out college scouts from several junior colleges as well as NCAA Division I schools like Southern Miss.

“Right now there are so many showcases out there for players to attend but as far as a cost factor with it being $125, you can’t ask for much more,” Lofton said. “Every college in Mississippi is represented here as well as colleges from surrounding states.”

Games will be played at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:00 pm and 5:30 pm on Wed. and Thurs.

