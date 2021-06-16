Advertisement

Suspect in child killing grabs officer’s gun

By KSNV staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - Police in Nevada were interrogating an accused child killer when the situation took a dangerous turn.

The suspect grabbed one of the officer’s guns.

Newly released video shows 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes in an interrogation room May 11, moments after he admitted to killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, police said.

According to police, Rhodes told them he punched the toddler several times until he stopped breathing.

Police also said he drew them a map showing where he hid Amari’s body.

As Rhodes struggles with his handcuffs, detectives rush in and attempt to calm him down.

He grabbed a gun from the officer’s holster, and a frightening struggle happens as detectives fought to make sure Rhodes could not get a good grip on the gun.

Thankfully, they were able to get it out of his hands without anyone being injured.

Rhodes is expected in court later this month. Prosecutors are considering the death penalty in this case.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

68-year-old Rick Roberson was taken to a Rankin County hospital from Central Mississippi...
Roberson dies while serving prison sentence
Gov. Tate Reeves
Company accused of overcharging Mississippians a prominent donor to state leaders
A bullet hole in the window of Sarah Grady's apartment.
Drive-by shooting at Frank Berry Courts
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Mississippi community college
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

meeting
White House correspondent talks Biden, Putin summit
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
‘Practical work’ summit for Biden, Putin: No punches or hugs
Laurel leader addresses Meridian Rotary Club
Laurel leader addresses Meridian Rotary Club
Local high schools participate in summer basketball league
Weather - June 16, 2021
Weather - June 16, 2021