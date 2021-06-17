Advertisement

Alabama governor acts quickly to authorize Juneteenth holiday

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared Friday, June 18, a holiday for state employees.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared Friday, June 18, a holiday for state employees.
By WTOK Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey acted quickly after the president signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Ivey authorized Friday, June 18, a holiday for state employees.

That means all Alabama state offices will be closed Friday except where it’s essential to maintain personnel.

Any state employee who has to work Friday will get a comp day as soon as possible.

