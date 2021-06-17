Alabama governor acts quickly to authorize Juneteenth holiday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey acted quickly after the president signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Ivey authorized Friday, June 18, a holiday for state employees.

That means all Alabama state offices will be closed Friday except where it’s essential to maintain personnel.

Any state employee who has to work Friday will get a comp day as soon as possible.

