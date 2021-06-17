Advertisement

CDC lowers travel warning for cruise ships

The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus...
The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus spreads easier in close quarters.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its travel warning for cruise ships from very high to high on Thursday.

The guidance is for travelers who are not fully vaccinated.

The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus spreads easier in close quarters.

The agency recommends unvaccinated people avoid taking cruises.

It also says those planning a cruise should get tested one to three days before their trip and three to five days after it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tate Reeves
Company accused of overcharging Mississippians a prominent donor to state leaders
Rush Health Systems and Ochsner Health announced Thursday the signing of a shared mission...
Rush, Ochsner announce merger
The family said the house is still in the same condition as when a school bus crashed into it...
Horrific bus crash changes a family’s life
The Facebook posts Jamison made just hours before his death.
‘I’ve been screaming for help’: Man posted farewell plea on social media hours before being killed by police
Kim Houston, Ward 4, Fannie Johnson, Ward 3, Weston Lindemann, Ward 5, attended their final...
Council members say goodbye at last meeting

Latest News

Families live in fear after recent shootings at Frank Berry Courts
Families live in fear after recent shootings at Frank Berry Courts
Rush Health Systems joins Ochsner Health
Rush Health Systems joins Ochsner Health
One person was killed and 12 others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute...
1 dead, several hurt in Ariz. drive-by shootings
The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is remaining intact after facing its third...
Obamacare upheld by Supreme Court a third time
An officer's body camera footage from Jan. 6 shows a rioter at the U.S. Capitol attacking him...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam of Capitol riot attack released in case of former Marine, NYPD