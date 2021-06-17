City of Meridian Arrest Report June 17, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:31 PM on June 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3500 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 6:49 PM on June 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6500 block of Old Highway 80 West. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:49 PM on June 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42ndAvenue. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:43 AM on June 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of 12thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.