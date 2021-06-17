Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 17, 2021

Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MONETTE S WARD1975172 CR 631 QUTIMAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
WILLIE E STARKS1982712 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:31 PM on June 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3500 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 6:49 PM on June 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6500 block of Old Highway 80 West. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:49 PM on June 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42ndAvenue. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:43 AM on June 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of 12thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

