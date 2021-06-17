COVID-19 in Mississippi: 30% fully vaccinated

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday that 949,352 people in the state have been fully vaccinated, or 30%, and 1,069,109 (33%) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. See the state and county-specific vaccination numbers in the charts below:

MSDH also reported 193 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death and 12 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday. Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

