Donor’s Island Blood Drive hopes to meet critical needs for blood

By Lindsey Hall
Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

With blood supplies at an urgent need, Vitalant held it’s annual Donor’s Island Blood Drive today in hopes of restocking some of the local shelves.

A steady stream of people showed up at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Meridian to give the gift of life.

John Pace with Vitalant says a number of factors are responsible for the blood shortages--namely the coronavirus pandemic and schools not getting a chance to have their regular blood drives.

”Our blood drives have not returned to the frequencies they were before COVID,” said John Pace, Donor Recruitment Specialist for Vitalant. “They’ve not returned to the numbers they were before COVID. This drive has always been a 200-300 pint drive in Meridian for many, many years and they’re just not coming back yet. People aren’t getting out or getting involved. The need for blood is just as present as it ever was.”

The Donor’s Island Blood Drive runs through 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

