Families live in fear after recent shootings at Frank Berry Courts

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another drive-by shooting has taken place at Frank Berry Apartments in Meridian.

Around 7:30 Wednesday evening a gunman opened fire on at least one apartment building, leaving bullet holes and fear behind.

“All these children are scared. These children need some help. This shouldn’t happen. It’s not fair to them,” Tedie Tucker said.

Families say they are upset, frustrated and living in fear at after numerous drive-by shootings.

“It’s just like constant shooting. It seems like I’m the target or something like that,” resident Janet Hawkins said.

On Wednesday, one apartment building was riddled with bullet holes. Almost all of shots hit the second floor.

Ebony Doss was at church when the shooting happened. Her four-year-old daughter’s bedroom was hit by a bullet.

“It makes me feel so afraid and scared. My baby is just scared all the time,” Doss explained. “Every time she hears a gunshot, she hits the floor.”

Hawkins recently had her home hit. She said it’s an ongoing problem.

“I like living here. But it doesn’t make any difference if they’re going to keep coming around here and shooting us up,” Hawkins said.

They would like to see more police walking the sidewalks and cameras put up on nearby streetlights. Kids play on the sidewalks and at the playground just about every day. Families fear the laughter of their children will be silenced by a bullet from a gun.

“Something needs to be done to protect these children before an innocent child loses their life,” Tucker said.

Meridian police say they are following evidence and expect to make an arrest in the recent shootings.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.