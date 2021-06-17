Advertisement

Former MSU pitcher Eric DuBose reflects on playing in College World Series

Mississippi State celebrates being Notre Dame to punch its ticket to the College World Series
Mississippi State celebrates being Notre Dame to punch its ticket to the College World Series
By Ellie French
Updated: 10 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - During his junior season at Mississippi State, Eric DuBose was tabbed as the starter in the Bulldogs opening game against Alabama in the 1997 College World Series.

“I think we got beat 3-2...the only thing that would have made the experience better was winning the national championship,” DuBose said. “But still, just a great closure to my college career at Mississippi State.”

In March, the former Patrician Academy ball player was inducted into the Ron Polk Ring of Honor, cementing him as one of the greatest to ever play for the Diamond Dawgs.

During his freshman season, DuBose was named a Freshman All-American. In 1996, he set a then-school record for most strikeouts in a season with 174. The following year, he pitched in the Regional Championship against Washington to get the Bulldogs back to Omaha for the first time since 1990.

Following his time in Starkville, DuBose was selected by the Baltimore Orioles 21st overall in the MLB draft and played five years in the league. He may not play the game anymore but is still around it.

DuBose serves as Director for East Coast Sox, a youth baseball organization based out of southeast. He’s helped current MSU players like Christian Macleod, Luke Hancock and others that came up through the organization grow into the players they are today.

“It’s so refreshing to know where I’ve been and get to see these guys have the same experiences,” DuBose said. “I just talked to Christian MacLeod today and told him how proud I am of him and the team...I’ve known Hancock since he was 14, 15 years old, so getting to see these young men go to Omaha and fufill one of their dreams is really cool.”

Having played on the biggest stage in college baseball before, DuBose shared what advice he has for the Bulldogs ahead of Sunday’s game against Texas.

“I told Christian (MacLeod) to just go and enjoy the moment,” DuBose said. “They’ve been preparing for this moment their whole lives. They’re made for this.”

