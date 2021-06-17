Advertisement

Ivey awards additional $2.9 million for weatherization projects in Alabama

By WTOK Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $2.9 million to assist low-income, elderly and disabled residents with making their homes more energy efficient.

The governor awarded grants to 14 community action agencies under the Alabama Weatherization Assistance Program. The program assists eligible recipients through projects that make their homes cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.

Listed below are the grant amounts, recipient agencies and the counties they serve:
$214,168 to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties)
 $301,038 to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Choctaw, Mobile and Washington counties)
• $190,040 to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox counties)
• $105,450 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties)
• $206,882 to Community Action Partnership Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone counties)
• $300,073 to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair counties)
• $200,228 to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan, Walker and Winston counties)
• $404,604 to Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (Jefferson County)
• $156,434 to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne counties (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega counties)
• $56,431 to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties)
• $95,949 to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee County)
• $247,910 to Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Elmore, Macon, Perry, Russell and Shelby counties)
• $132,950 to Montgomery County Commission (through the Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission) (Montgomery County)
• $287,843 to Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Barbour, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes and Pike counties)

The weatherization grants were funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The awards supplement $3.1 million in similar grants funded through the U.S. Department of Energy and awarded last week by Gov. Ivey. Weatherization work usually involves attic, wall and floor insulation, sealing ducts, tuning up heating and air systems, and installing energy-efficient lighting. Houses are also checked for fire safety and other hazards.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants. People seeking assistance should contact the community action agencies in their areas.

