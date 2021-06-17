Advertisement

Jones County home heavily damaged in Thursday morning fire

Jones County firefighters responded to the blaze at 733 Pecan Grove Road just before 9 a.m.
Jones County firefighters responded to the blaze at 733 Pecan Grove Road just before 9 a.m.
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A home in the Glad community of Jones County sustained significant damage during a Thursday morning fire.

Jones County firefighters responded to the blaze at 733 Pecan Grove Road just before 9 a.m., according to the Jones County Fire Council.

The homeowner was at the house with one of his children when they smelled smoke and then discovered flames in the garage near the fuse box, with flames already reaching the attic.

By the time the first fire apparatus arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies assisted Glade volunteer firefighters with a defensive attack until other departments could arrive.

Other responding departments included the M&M, Powers, Johnson and Ovett volunteer fire departments.

In addition to significant damage to the home, an above ground swimming pool behind the home was destroyed. A shop was salvaged with only minor damage to the siding.

