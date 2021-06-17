Advertisement

Mrs. Deloris Broadhead

Daily Docket
By Letisha Young
Updated: 5 hours ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Deloris Broadhead will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Brother Randall Sims and Brother Lane Busbee officiating. Burial will be held at Graham Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Broadhead, age 71, of Meridian passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at her residence.

Lois was a member of GracePointe Church. She was a graduate of MCC and a healthcare provider to many. Lois loved life and especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren; she also enjoyed fishing and sitting outside in the breeze. Lois loved worship service, and dearly loved her friends and her church family, who will greatly miss her.

She is survived by her children, Donny Broadhead (Amy) and Kim Moffett (Cory); grandchildren, Lacey and Billy (Rica) Broadhead and Noah and Sara Moffett; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Hazel Avant, Dorothy Stevens, Lena Beitzel, and Bobby Smith (Mickey); and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Billy” Broadhead; her parents; and her siblings, Ray Smith, Edward Smith, Richard Smith, Charles Smith, Robert Smith, Larry Smith, Harvey Smith, Kathleen Love, Marie Davis, Lena Mae Smith, Elizabeth Bartholomew, and Louise Rutledge; and several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 until 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

