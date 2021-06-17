Advertisement

Pop-up vaccination clinics coming to Kemper, Jasper counties

Mississippi State Department of Health will host special pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Kemper and Jasper counties June 23-26. No appointments are necessary.(WDAM)
By WTOK Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health will host special pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Kemper and Jasper counties June 23-26. No appointments are necessary. Drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.

Here’s the schedule for Kemper County:
Wednesday, June 23rd
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
East Mississippi Community College – Hawkins Hall
1512 Kemper Street
Scooba, Mississippi
Thursday, June 24th
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Little Rock Community Center
765 Little Rock Road
DeKalb, Mississippi
Friday, June 25th
9 a.m. – noon
Farmers Market Building
587 Old Scooba Street
DeKalb, Mississippi
Saturday, June 26th
9 a.m. – noon
Farmers Market Building
587 Old Scooba Street
DeKalb, Mississippi
Here’s the schedule for Jasper County:
Wednesday, June 23rd
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Jasper County Emergency Management Office
37 W. Eighth Avenue
Bay Springs, Mississippi
Thursday, June 24th
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Jasper County Emergency Management Office
37 W. Eighth Avenue
Bay Springs, Mississippi
Friday, June 25th
9 a.m. – noon
Heidelberg Multipurpose Building
114 West Park Street
Heidelberg, Mississippi
Saturday, June 26th
9 a.m. – noon
Heidelberg Multipurpose Building
114 West Park Street
Heidelberg, Mississippi

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination. Pfizer two-dose vaccines and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines (for those 18 and over) will be available. No documentation or identification is required. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.

If you are homebound and need assistance getting your COVID-19 vaccination, please send e-mail to COVIDHomebound@msdh.ms.gov or call the COVID hotline at 877-978-6453.

