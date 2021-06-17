Pop-up vaccination clinics coming to Kemper, Jasper counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health will host special pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Kemper and Jasper counties June 23-26. No appointments are necessary. Drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.

Here’s the schedule for Kemper County: Wednesday, June 23rd

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

East Mississippi Community College – Hawkins Hall

1512 Kemper Street

Scooba, Mississippi Thursday, June 24th

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Little Rock Community Center

765 Little Rock Road

DeKalb, Mississippi Friday, June 25th

9 a.m. – noon

Farmers Market Building

587 Old Scooba Street

DeKalb, Mississippi Saturday, June 26th

9 a.m. – noon

Farmers Market Building

587 Old Scooba Street

DeKalb, Mississippi

Here’s the schedule for Jasper County: Wednesday, June 23rd

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Jasper County Emergency Management Office

37 W. Eighth Avenue

Bay Springs, Mississippi Thursday, June 24th

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Jasper County Emergency Management Office

37 W. Eighth Avenue

Bay Springs, Mississippi Friday, June 25th

9 a.m. – noon

Heidelberg Multipurpose Building

114 West Park Street

Heidelberg, Mississippi Saturday, June 26th

9 a.m. – noon

Heidelberg Multipurpose Building

114 West Park Street

Heidelberg, Mississippi

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination. Pfizer two-dose vaccines and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines (for those 18 and over) will be available. No documentation or identification is required. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.

If you are homebound and need assistance getting your COVID-19 vaccination, please send e-mail to COVIDHomebound@msdh.ms.gov or call the COVID hotline at 877-978-6453.

