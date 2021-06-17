Third Thursday returns to the Queen City

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Third Thursday returns to Meridian after being gone last year because of the pandemic. Organizers are expecting a large crowd downtown to take part in good food and live music.

Third Thursday has local artists, cold beverages and activities for the whole family to enjoy. One of the best things about it is it’s free to the public. The Meridian Council for the Arts holds this event every year to help support local artists and organizations.

“As a result of a survey, we looked at the ways we can promote the different art forms and organizations in our community. We want to let people know what a rich art community we are,” said Betty Lou Jones, president of the Meridian Council for the Arts, “We did a great 6th run in 2019 and now we are back. We expect a lot of people to come out. Bring your neighbor, bring your children and have a good time. We’ve got the fans.”

The next Third Thursday will be July 15.

