Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Northeast Youth 8U Rookies

Northeast Youth Baseball Association's 2021 8U Rookies
Northeast Youth Baseball Association's 2021 8U Rookies(William Brown)
By Ellie French
Updated: 12 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is Northeast Youth Baseball’s 8U rookies!

The team ended the 2021 season in first place with a 17-3 overall record and won last month’s league tournament.

Coaches of the team include head coach William Brown and assistant coaches Matt Lewis, Adam Leister, Chris Gryner and Steven Turner.

Congratulations to the 8U rookies on a great season!

