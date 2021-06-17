Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone advanced toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The warning extends from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say heavy rainfall and flooding will likely be the most significant hazard, with the storm reaching the coast beginning on Friday.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards late Thursday issued a state of emergency due to the potential weather threats.

As of Thursday night, the storm was located about 455 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tate Reeves
Company accused of overcharging Mississippians a prominent donor to state leaders
Rush Health Systems and Ochsner Health announced Thursday the signing of a shared mission...
Rush, Ochsner announce merger
The family said the house is still in the same condition as when a school bus crashed into it...
Horrific bus crash changes a family’s life
The Facebook posts Jamison made just hours before his death.
‘I’ve been screaming for help’: Man posted farewell plea on social media hours before being killed by police
Kim Houston, Ward 4, Fannie Johnson, Ward 3, Weston Lindemann, Ward 5, attended their final...
Council members say goodbye at last meeting

Latest News

One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings
Families live in fear after recent shootings at Frank Berry Courts
Families live in fear after recent shootings at Frank Berry Courts
Rush Health Systems joins Ochsner Health
Rush Health Systems joins Ochsner Health
One person was killed and 12 others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute...
1 dead, several hurt in Ariz. drive-by shootings
The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is remaining intact after facing its third...
Obamacare upheld by Supreme Court a third time