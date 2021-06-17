We’re dry for Thursday and Friday, but we’ve got our eyes to the tropics

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect Thursday to be another dry day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the lower 90′s, but it will not feel as oppressive thanks to slightly lower dew-point values. One or two isolated showers cannot be ruled out, but most of us should stay dry. The clouds start to make their way back into the area by Friday, leading to a slight increase in rain chances. Expect scattered showers Friday with highs in the low 90′s. The tropical disturbance in the Gulf is forecasted to strengthen into a Tropical Depression late Thursday to early Friday. It is set to make its way into our area by this weekend, leading to a substantial increase in rain chances. We could see rain amounts in excess of 3 inches with gusty winds. This is still a few days out, so make sure to keep checking back as the forecasted track is likely to change and depending on how much the track changes, our threats could be slightly different. Father’s Day looks to be wet with temperatures in the mid 80′s. Rain hangs around through the beginning of next week with temps in the mid to upper 80′s. We start to dry out by the middle of next week as we could see more sunny skies and lower humidity by Wednesday.

