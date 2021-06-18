Advertisement

Alabama jobless rate drops to 3.4% as recovery continues

Alabama's unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% in May, down sharply from a year earlier as the...
Alabama's unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% in May, down sharply from a year earlier as the economy added jobs while it recovered from the pandemic, the state said Friday.(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% in May, down sharply from a year earlier as the economy added jobs while it recovered from the pandemic, the state said Friday.

The jobless rate fell from 3.6% in April, while wage and salary employment increased by 4,700, the Department of Labor said in an announcement. The rate was a substantial improvement from the 7.9% recorded in May 2020, when nearly 175,000 were jobless compared to about 79,000 last month.

Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said nearly all sectors of the economy were recovering and paychecks were getting fatter.

”Once again, our average weekly wages are at a new record high, representing an almost $67 per week over-the-year increase. Both the leisure and hospitality and manufacturing sectors are showing record high wages as well, with significant yearly increases,” he said.

Shelby County in metro Birmingham had the lowest unemployment rate at 1.8%, followed by Blount County at 1.9%. Located in rural western Alabama, Wilcox County was highest in the state by far at 8.8%, followed by neighboring Lowndes County at 8.2%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rush Health Systems and Ochsner Health announced Thursday the signing of a shared mission...
Rush, Ochsner announce merger
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared Friday, June 18, a holiday for state employees.
Alabama governor acts quickly to authorize Juneteenth holiday
As of Thursday evening, the storm was located about 475 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana,...
Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast
The family said the house is still in the same condition as when a school bus crashed into it...
Horrific bus crash changes a family’s life
A window was shattered by a bullet at Frank Berry Courts Wednesday evening.
Families live in fear after recent shootings at Frank Berry Courts

Latest News

(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Clarkco undergoes major improvements during pandemic
Local residents sing and play music while celebrating Juneteenth.
Meridian’s Juneteenth Festival postponed due to weather
We see Scattered Showers Friday, but we get even more rain this weekend.
Scattered showers return for Friday ahead of Tropical Disturbance
Mississippi’s crime lab still struggles with autopsy backlog despite new positions and...
Mississippi’s crime lab still struggles with autopsy backlog despite new positions and legislators’ promises