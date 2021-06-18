City of Meridian Arrest Report June 18, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 3:16 PM on June 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4100 block of Grandview Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 8:50 AM on June 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3500 block of 2nd Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.