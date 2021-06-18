City of Meridian Arrest Report June 18, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JOHN F KELLY JR
|1970
|120 6TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|JANET R FRAZIER
|1981
|381 HAWKINS CROSSING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|TORIANO DUBOSE
|1993
|2218 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|MEGHANN SHEPPEARD
|1978
|203 23RD AVE S MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JOHNNY R REYNOLDS
|1982
|10267 LYNN LN MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 18, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 3:16 PM on June 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4100 block of Grandview Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 8:50 AM on June 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3500 block of 2nd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.