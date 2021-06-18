Advertisement

Clarkco undergoes major improvements during pandemic

(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - With summer now in full swing and many COVID restrictions lifted, a lot of people will be headed back to state parks.

For over 80 years, Clarkco State Park near Quitman has been a favorite recreation spot. It offers up 815 beautiful acres with camping, cabin rentals and a variety of water sports and activities. Park Manager Tony Fleming says Clarkco has undergone a lot of improvements during the pandemic and is hoping folks get out and take advantage.

“You can ride up and down the road up there and see trees down the interstate,” said Fleming. “But when you get here, you want to see the beauty of this lake and all that. That’s what we’ve been trying to do here. I say we’re not cutting down trees, we’re de-limbing trees as far as cutting limbs out so you can get the whole view of the lake. Our staff and the friends of Clarkco, there’s daily work that’s need to be done here as far as to do maintenance at this park.”

Clarkco also offers around 50 camping sites, picnic pavilions, nature trails, tennis courts, disc golf, fishing, swimming and more.

