First Responders: Jacob Holman

Jacob Holma, Metro Ambulance
Jacob Holma, Metro Ambulance
By Tom Williams
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Jacob Holman is a Basic EMT at Metro Ambulance. He began his career in public service in March of 2019. He originally became a firefighter, but decided to go a different direction.

“I got on with the fire department and didn’t really enjoy it. I enjoyed it here at Metro a lot more. That’s just how it worked out,” Holman said.

Holman says he prefers the personal interactions that come with working for an ambulance service. Some calls don’t come without difficulty. Holman said he sets those aside.

“You just kind of have to brush them off and move on. I just stick with it and know that there’s a better outcome for everything in the end,” Holman said.

When Holman goes home, he truly unwinds and let’s go of the stresses at work.

“I like to ride the four-wheeler, get on the tractor and bush hog. Whatever gets your mind off work for a little bit. I like hunting and fishing. I like to do all of that when I’m not at work,” Holman explained.

He says there’s something about helping others in a rough spot.

“It’s more rewarding seeing that we just helped someone through a hard time or a medical emergency and then seeing them thrive after the fact is pretty exciting sometimes,” Holman explained.

Holman’s wife is a nurse. They are both in a similar line of work and Holman said that helps. They have a one-year-old boy and Holman’s family is always right there behind him.

“My mom has always supported me in whatever I’ve done. My dad was the same way when he was alive. They’re happy for me that I found something I really enjoy,” Holman said.

Holman said he would like to continue doing what he’s doing until he can retire.

