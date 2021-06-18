Advertisement

Governor: Miss. state of emergency ends Aug. 15

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Aug....
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. He also announced the timeline for withdrawal of National Guard troops, which is July 15, 2021.

“I want to thank all Mississippians for their sacrifices over the past 15 months. Your actions resulted in a significant decline of COVID-19 cases and allowed our state to effectively manage the impacts of the virus. I’m also extremely proud of the way our Mississippi National Guard, MS Department of Health, MEMA, and other state agencies have capably handled this pandemic. With their help, we’ve administered nearly 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations,” Reeves said. “While a State of Emergency should no longer be necessary after August 15, all Mississippians should remain vigilant, get vaccinated, and follow public health guidance.”

Adjutant General of the Mississippi National Guard, Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, said soldiers and airmen have served with honor since March 2020. He said lifting the emergency declaration Aug. 15 ensures that over 1,500 service members complete all necessary out-processing requirements and receive the benefits and entitlements they’ve earned during their service to the state.

