Graduation coaches hired

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District is hiring graduation coaches for each of its four high schools, starting Fall 2021.

20% of the $10.7 million the district received from the American rescue plan (ESSER 3 funds) will be spent to hire the graduation coaches for high schools and interventionists for K-8th schools.

“Going into next year, we are going to be fighting a battle of combating learning loss. Trying to go back and get students caught up on skills that they should have mastered in previous years but due to school closures, due to A-B days, virtual learning days, something that students did not learn that they should have. But we do think this is a very important position for us in response to the COVID 19 pandemic and we think these next three years will be crucial to get students back on track,” said Federal Programs and Accountability Director, Ken Hardy.

91.4% of Lauderdale County students graduated in 2020 and the district said it hopes to reach 100% with the help of the graduation coaches.

The coaches will work with staff members and students, targeting troubled learning areas.

The district said this will help every student be successful and improve the overall graduation rate for the schools.

“As a school counselor, I’ve always worked helping kids graduate so this just seemed like the next logical step to kind of focus and hone in on those kids who might be at risk for not graduating. I think this position is something that we needed; we need to make sure that kids are focused on that end goal. I can say that starts in 9th grade, I can say that starts in 5th grade, really it starts with a strong pre-k and kindergarten program so we’re going to work with our feeder schools to make sure that they’re putting emphasis on graduation. And this position is going to help do that,” said Northeast High School Graduation Coach, Allyson Wells.

The coaching position will last for 3 years, ending in September 2024.

