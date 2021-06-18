Man arrested for selling fentanyl in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County man was arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT Team and members from the East Mississippi Drug Task Force Friday morning.

John Jamarquese Little, 28, had warrants for the sale of various drugs, primarily fentanyl.

“Fentanyl has been out there,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. “We’ve seen more of it recently. This has been part of our effort to take it off the streets. If you’re going to sell drugs in Lauderdale County, it’s only a matter of time before we catch up with you.”

The arrest took place at a home in the 3400 block of Lick Skillet Rd. Little has been charged with two counts of sale of fentanyl and two counts of sale of a controlled substance.

“This has been an ongoing investigation that the drug task force has had for some time. The case will be presented for the next available grand jury for their consideration,” Calhoun said.

Little is facing a total bond of $300,000.

