Meeting the newly elected mayor of Decatur

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - A lot of new faces were elected as mayors of surrounding towns a few weeks ago, but for the city of Decatur, the new mayor isn’t a new face at all.

A life-long Decatur resident, Max Anderson, only moved away from the city one time and that was to attend Mississippi State University. He returned to his hometown and ran a dairy farm with his father for 60 years.

Anderson won the election for mayor June 8 but has been a member of the Decatur City Council for 19 years. He wants to focus on fixing the town’s infrastructure and work on making the city a more beautiful place.

Anderson said his main goal is to make sure that the city sticks to its motto of “faith, family, and education.”

“You would be hard-pressed to find a town our size that has five churches and all of the education systems that we have,” Anderson said.

