Meridian’s Juneteenth Festival postponed due to weather

Local residents sing and play music while celebrating Juneteenth.
By WTOK Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Because of a tropical storm and significant rain forecast for the weekend, Meridian’s Juneteenth Festival has been postponed until Sunday June 27, in front of city hall, from 5 p.m. to 12 midnight.

Mayor Percy Bland said organizers are preparing a new schedule and making plans to showcase as much local talent as possible on the new festival date.

City of Meridian employees will also observe the new Juneteenth federal holiday Monday, June 28. City hall will be closed that day in observance.

