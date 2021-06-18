Meridian’s Juneteenth Festival rescheduled

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian has rescheduled its Juneteenth Festival, from Saturday, June 19, to Sunday, June 27, due to a tropical storm coming this weekend.

Mayor Percy Bland said the festival was initially canceled because scheduled artists were not available for the new date. But now the event is just postponed.

“We had some contract issues with the people who were on this show. They could not come back to be a part of this event in a week. We had to work some things out. We are still going to have a festival to highlight a lot of our local talent as well as bringing a headliner to town. A group of people is trying to make that happen. We are happy that we will have a Juneteenth event,” said Bland.

Organizers are preparing a new schedule and making plans to showcase as much local talent as possible on the new festival date. Juneteenth will include food, other vendors and speakers who will share their thoughts on this new federal holiday.

City of Meridian employees will also observe the new Juneteenth federal holiday Monday, June 28. City hall will be closed that day in observance.

