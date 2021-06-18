Advertisement

MPSD begins summer meal deliveries Monday

Meridian Public School District’s Child Nutrition Bus will begin summer meal deliveries to Valley Road and Mt. Barton/Sowashee Courts on Monday, June 21.(Photo Source: WLOX)
By WTOK Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District’s Child Nutrition Bus will begin summer meal deliveries to Valley Road and Mt. Barton/Sowashee Courts on Monday, June 21.

The schedule for breakfast and lunch meals:

LocationTime
Valley Road10:30 a.m. - 11:10 a.m.
Mt. Barton/Sowashee Courts11:20 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Nutritious meals will be offered at no cost to students 18 years of age and under. Meals will continue to be served at Meridian High School, Northwest Middle School, TJ Harris Upper Elementary and Oakland Heights Elementary as well. Meals are served Monday-Friday.

For more information on the Summer Feeding Program click here.

