One person injured in rollover accident

An SUV came to rest on its side following an accident Friday morning.
By Tom Williams
Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One driver was sent to the hospital Friday morning after his car overturned in west Meridian.

Authorities say the SUV was headed west on N. Frontage Road near 65th Avenue when it ran into the back of an 18-wheeler hauling fuel. No fuel was spilled, but the impact caused the SUV to roll and land on its side.

The driver was talking to paramedics before he was transported to the hospital.

