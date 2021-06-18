Scattered showers return for Friday ahead of Tropical Disturbance

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Expect a pleasant day Friday. Temperatures will reach into the low 90′s as more clouds make their way into the area by the early morning hours. We could see some showers pass by throughout the day, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. The rain won’t get to everyone, but we are all fair game to receive some of these showers. We drop into the low to mid 70′s by the overnight hours Friday with clouds hanging around. THE TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone Number 3 is currently meandering Northward in the Gulf. It is expected to develop into a Tropical Storm later this afternoon and become Tropical Storm Claudette. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for both the Louisiana and Mississippi coast. It will make landfall late Friday into early Saturday morning. Rain bands from the system could push into our area as early as 5am Saturday morning. The rainfall will begin to pick up in coverage and intensity by the middle of the day on Saturday. By early Sunday morning the majority of the rainfall will have pushed out of our area, leaving us with scattered showers for Father’s Day. The main threat with this system is looking to be the potential for some heavy rainfall and gusty winds of 20-40mph, along with a flash flooding threat. The risk for some isolated tornadoes has edged closer to our area this morning and is always possible with these types of systems, but it isn’t our main threat. The rain won’t be constant, but some areas could see as much as 3″ of rain. Expect higher rain totals to accumulate along and South of I 20-59. LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances stick around through Monday with temperatures in the upper 80′s. By Tuesday, a weak cold front will start to make its way through the Southeast , leading to clearer and less humid conditions by Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 80′s, but it should feel more comfortable due to the lower humidity.

