Advertisement

Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.

By WXYZ Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 2-year-old is dead and a 9-year-old is fighting for their life following two separate freeway shootings on the same night near Detroit.

Michigan State Police and Detroit police are now on the hunt for a suspected vehicle, a late model silver Chrysler 300 with no plates.

“This is certainly the worst day of this family’s life. I cannot fathom what they’re going through. It’s just absolutely horrible,” interim Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Shortly after those tragedies, state police rushed to another freeway shooting where two people were shot and taken to the hospital.

These incidents are just two of many shootings that have been occurring on the freeways near Detroit.

Just two days before, the freeway was home to another senseless shooting, believed to be triggered by road rage between two drivers.

State police say the driver of a gray sedan fired a shot that struck a third, unrelated vehicle. They’re still looking for the suspected shooter in that case as well.

There were a rash of freeway shootings in the fall. Lt. Michael Shaw with Michigan State Police said the bulk of them occurred on I-96 and the Southfield Freeway. He said because of the way the freeway is built, it can lead to more driving incidents.

The Southfield Freeway doesn’t have as many shoulders, and there are more hills, which can impact visibility, he said. These factors can cause more crashes and incidents that can spark road rage.

As for the latest shooting, the suspected shooter now has the focus of two major police agencies.

“Michigan state has jurisdiction over the case, but the Detroit homicide section is here to support in assisting the investigation to help get this monster off the street,” White said.

Copyright 2021 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rush Health Systems and Ochsner Health announced Thursday the signing of a shared mission...
Rush, Ochsner announce merger
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared Friday, June 18, a holiday for state employees.
Alabama governor acts quickly to authorize Juneteenth holiday
As of Thursday evening, the storm was located about 475 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana,...
Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast
The family said the house is still in the same condition as when a school bus crashed into it...
Horrific bus crash changes a family’s life
A window was shattered by a bullet at Frank Berry Courts Wednesday evening.
Families live in fear after recent shootings at Frank Berry Courts

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden to announce 300M COVID-19 shots given in 150 days
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US Catholic bishops OK steps toward possible rebuke of Biden
FILE - In this June 19, 2020, file photo, demonstrators march through downtown Orlando, Fla.,...
Declaration of Juneteenth holiday sparks scramble in states
An image showing a sign outside Fort Hood, an U.S. Army post located in Killeen, Texas. A...
Study: Texas bases lead Army posts in risk of sexual assault
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast