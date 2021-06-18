Advertisement

Winn Dixie helps military families

Asking customers to donate to Folds of Honor
By Nicholas Brooks
Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Winn Dixie on Highway 39 North will have live music, a snow cone stand, a fire truck, and grilled hot dogs for sale Saturday to raise money for military families who put their country first.

Winn-Dixie stores are asking customers to donate at the check-out register to support the nonprofit organization, Folds of Honor. The organization honors the sacrifices of fallen and disabled military veterans by providing educational scholarships to their spouses and children.

Managers at the Winn Dixie said they have been planning this event for some time.

The fundraiser is Saturday from 12 noon to 2 p.m. The goal is to raise over $3,000.

