Winn Dixie helps military families

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Winn Dixie on Highway 39 North will have live music, a snow cone stand, a fire truck, and grilled hot dogs for sale Saturday to raise money for military families who put their country first.

Winn-Dixie stores are asking customers to donate at the check-out register to support the nonprofit organization, Folds of Honor. The organization honors the sacrifices of fallen and disabled military veterans by providing educational scholarships to their spouses and children.

Managers at the Winn Dixie said they have been planning this event for some time.

“This has been in the making for about a year now. We wanted to do it last year but COVID hit and put a damper on everything. This is something we have been building up to. Everything fell into place because it only took us a week to put everything together. A lot of people volunteered for this event. This isn’t costing us a penny to raise the money. Every dollar we earn goes to the charity.”

The fundraiser is Saturday from 12 noon to 2 p.m. The goal is to raise over $3,000.

