Advertisement

Child playing with sparkler caused building fire in Pa., investigators say

By WGAL Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Pa. (WGAL) - An abandoned garage burst into flames Thursday night after investigators say a child was playing with a sparkler.

Three homes and two garages were damaged in the fire, according to investigators.

“It was just a sparkler. That’s it. It was just one sparkler that she threw in there,” Brittany Duncan said.

Duncan, along with eight to ten others, including children, were displaced.

“I didn’t even want to look inside because it is heartbreaking to see everything that you’ve worked for, all the sentimental stuff that you’ve lost, like my kids’ baby stuff,” she said.

Neighbors had complained about the garage before, saying it was packed with trash.

“If the garage would had been taken down years ago, it wouldn’t have happened,” Duncan said.

Still York Fire Chief William Sleeger is worried about more fireworks-related fires. There were 13 in the city during the Fourth of July weekend last year.

It is illegal to shoot off fireworks in the city.

“We’ve had several injuries where people handling fireworks and they exploded in the hand and things of that nature,” Sleeger said.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Aug....
Governor: Miss. state of emergency ends Aug. 15
John Little, 28, arrested for selling drugs in Lauderdale County
Man arrested for selling fentanyl in Lauderdale County
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared Friday, June 18, a holiday for state employees.
Alabama governor acts quickly to authorize Juneteenth holiday
An SUV came to rest on its side following an accident Friday morning.
One person injured in rollover accident
Tropical Storm Claudette formed early Saturday morning near the Louisiana Coast.
Tropical Storm Claudette forms near the Louisiana Coast

Latest News

Angela Ermold, right, and her sister, Denise Gracely, hold a photo of their mother, Marian...
‘Protected them to death’: Elder-care COVID rules under fire
The body of Catherine Serou, 34, was found in a wooded area near the city of Bor, 400...
Reports: US student found killed in Russia, suspect arrested
FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog...
Bidens’ older dog, Champ, has died; German shepherd was 13
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT, and provided...
Tropical Storm Claudette brings rain, floods to Gulf Coast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County crash involving bus, SUV