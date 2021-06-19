Advertisement

Heavy, tropical rain can cause flash flooding today

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for today and tonight as a tropical disturbance tracks over Mississippi and Alabama.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heavy rain will fall as Tropical Storm Claudette moves over East Mississippi and West Alabama today.

Flash Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Lauderdale, Kemper, Newton, Clarke, and Jasper counties in Mississippi until 1 AM Sunday; for Choctaw and Clarke counties in Alabama and Wayne County in Mississippi until 6 AM Sunday; and for Sumter, Marengo, Greene, and Hale counties until 7 PM Sunday.

Heavy rain will fall in on-and-off waves throughout Saturday and Saturday evening. Localized flash flooding is possible where the heaviest rain bands occur. Beneath those heaviest rain bands, up to 5 inches of rain is possible. Most areas will get 1-3 inches of rain.

River Flooding Possible

Runoff from heavy rain will fill the rivers, some of which are already overflowing their banks. Rivers will rise after the rain has ended. Be aware that rivers that run high also run fast, and the saturated banks are weak and can break off easily. The rivers are dangerous and should be avoided until the water levels subside late next week.

Wind & Tornadoes

Wind gusts of 25-35 mph are also possible. A brief, stray tornado can’t be ruled out from southern Clarke County, Mississippi to Choctaw, Marengo, and Clarke counties in Alabama. The bigger likelihood of tornadoes will be well southeast of us.

