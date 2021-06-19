Rain and gusty winds likely Saturday

Advertisement

Heavy rain on Saturday will be accompanied by gusty winds as a tropical system tracks through our area.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Tropical Storm Warning has been shifted to the east and now includes areas from just east of Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa-Walton county line in Florida, which is just east of Destin.

The shift with the warning comes with a slight shift in the forecast track. The shift was a bit to the right of the previous track, which is a good shift for us that will help keep that small risk for a tornado farther south.

Coastal Impacts

With the latest information, winds are up to 45 mph. The circulation has not closed off, however, so it is still not being classified as a tropical storm at this point. It can briefly become Tropical Storm Claudette before it makes landfall around midnight Friday night. Heavy rain and 40-50 mph winds will spread out along the coast to the Florida Panhandle. Storm surge flooding as high as 2-3 feet can cause minor coastal flooding.

Local Affects - Low Impact, High Inconvenience

This is not major storm. That’s true for the coast, and it’s true for us. For us, this system means a lot of rain. A few showers are possible through the night. Rain will increase starting around 4-6 AM Saturday. It may be a lot of on-and-off rain, but when it’s on it can be heavy. Rain will gradually wind down from 6 PM through midnight. Most of us will get 1-3 inches of rain. Areas south of I-20 can get as much 5 inches of rain.

Flood Threat

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the Newscenter 11 viewing area.

Flash flooding is possible. Rivers will rise. Some rivers will flood. The Tombigbee River and the Pearl River are the main flood concerns. Remember high rivers are fast-flowing rivers. The saturated banks can break easily. It’s best to avoid the rivers until they subside next week. A brief, rogue tornado is possible, but the biggest threat of tornadoes will stay well southeast of us. Even locally, it’s areas near Highway 84 where the tornado threat is the biggest. That’s areas from Laurel to Waynesboro to Coffeeville.

