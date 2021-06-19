Advertisement

Threats from Claudette quickly coming to an end

East MS Flash Flood Watches are being canceled.
East MS Flash Flood Watches are being canceled.
By Harrison Nix
Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Update:

Although the center of Claudette has moved into portions of our area, the threat from Tropical Storm Claudette is quickly coming to an end for East Mississippi and West Alabama. The Flash Flood Watch has been dropped for all Mississippi counties, but remains in effect for Choctaw and Sumter counties in Alabama.

Looking Ahead:

Rainfall will continue throughout the day Saturday and will stick with us into Father’s Day. The wet pattern will continue into next week with chances of rain and storms occurring past the weekend into the work week. We look to get a break in the rainfall by mid-week, with sunshine becoming more prevalent despite the chance for afternoon showers and storms sticking around. Expect cooler temperatures into the coming week as a weak cold front makes its way into the area, limiting temperatures into the upper 80′s for next week.

