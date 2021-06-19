Advertisement

Tropical Storm Claudette forms near the Louisiana Coast

Tropical Storm Claudette formed early Saturday morning near the Louisiana Coast.
By Stephen Bowers
Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Claudette formed near the Louisiana Coast early Saturday morning.

The National Hurricane Center upgraded the disturbance to a tropical storm with 45 mph at 4 AM CDT. Heavy rain and tropical-storm-force winds were already spreading inland over Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Minor coastal flooding and tornadoes are also possible along the coast.

A Tropical Storm Warning continues for the Gulf Coast from just east of Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa-Walton county line in Florida near Destin.

Tropical Storm Claudette will weaken to a tropical depression as it tracks over our far southern areas. This is not a major storm, but it will bring occasional heavy rainfall and gusty winds to our area on Saturday. It can cause localized flash flooding and river flooding. The tornado threat is mainly south of us, but a brief tornado can’t be ruled out along Highway 84 and south.

