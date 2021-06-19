Advertisement

Velma Young building renamed after civil rights activist

By Nicholas Brooks
Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council has approved renaming the old Velma Young building after a historic black woman who helped paved the way for the civil movement in Meridian.

The building will be renamed after Polly Heidelberg who was a local civil rights activist who befriended the three murdered civil rights workers James Earl Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael “Mickey” Schwerner.

Ward 2 councilman, Dwayne Davis presented this idea to the council including an idea to remodel the building.

Davis also said that he would love to hear from citizens in ward 2 what they would like to see happen with this building.

“They were excited about and behind me 110% of renaming it. I brought it to the city council and they thought it was a good idea. We started setting funds aside last year. We got the Frank Cochran Center project that we are going to revitalize first. After that, the rest of the funds will be for the Velma Young Center to turn it into something to honor Miss Polly Heidelberg,” said Davis.

Davis said they will also build a walking trail in honor of Heidelberg.

