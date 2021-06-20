Advertisement

1 woman dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Sumter Co.

(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash claimed one woman and injured another on Saturday, June 19.

According to reports from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred when a 1995 Ford Mustang driven by Melvisha Hutchinson Mallory, 40, of Talladega, left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Melvisha Mallory was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger, Quadaya Mallory, 28, also of Talladega, was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 116, near the 5 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Gainesville, in Sumter County.

ALEA said the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation, but speed is believed to have been a factor.

Nothing further is available as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
10 killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
This is the third shooting that has happened at the apartment complex in the last two weeks
Shooting at Frank Berry apartments
John Little, 28, arrested for selling drugs in Lauderdale County
Man arrested for selling fentanyl in Lauderdale County
Tropical Storm Claudette formed early Saturday morning near the Louisiana Coast.
Tropical Storm Claudette forms near the Louisiana Coast
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out

Latest News

Modern Day Disciples
Modern Day Disciples
A weak cold front will bring rain and storms to our area
Rain chances go up Monday ahead of a cold front
Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child
Man and child confirmed dead after storm in Tuscaloosa County
Street view off of Lee Court
People are stuck in flood waters in parts of Birmingham