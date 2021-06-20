Christian film aims to save lives

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local film group is aiming to save lives by premiering their Christian film at the Temple Theater.

“Modern Day Disciples” premiered at the Theatre Sunday night. The movie is a story that’s based on faith.

It took Danny Todd and Ryan Hanner four years and three rewrites to bring it to its final version. Todd said the film has many messages, but one stands out for him.

“My main message and this movie would be the character, Officer Kennedy. He is a young soul that is so nervous about finding the love of Jesus Christ. He dies before he makes that decision. The turnout has been great. We are happy about who all came out and we are excited to share this experience with them, said writer, Danny Todd.

“To have the people show up speaks volumes of what we are doing and the relationship that we are making. The whole message of this movie, modern-day disciples it’s just that. We are the modern-day Paul. We spread Jesus’s Message and that is our true goal. This life is to bring souls to the kingdom. That is what this movie speaks about and hopefully, that’s what it does,” said actor, Ryan Hanner.

Todd said his team is working on their next project.

