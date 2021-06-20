Advertisement

Floodwaters force some families to leave home after Tropical Storm Claudette

By Brandy McGill
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Storm shelters are where some families will lay their heads Saturday night after Tropical Storm Claudette came through overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, leaving a lot of water behind across South Mississippi.

Many streets throughout neighborhoods were left underwater.

“That’s all water that’s inside the house, all our food and stuff,” Terrance Ladner said as he flipped through photos of his home destroyed.

“We got woke up at 2:30 this morning by our son saying mom our house is flooding, get up,” Christina Ladner said.

The Ladners then packed up the family to take shelter at the Hancock County Storm Prepardiness Facility in the Kiln, leaving with just the clothes on their backs.

“She was in her crib, we got her out,” Christina said. “Went back with my mom, got her in her wheelchair out. Swim to the back of the truck, we had to be rescued by boats.”

Just as water filled the Ladner’s refrigerator, it did the same to many neighborhoods throughout the area. Families over in Bay St. Louis parked their cars on higher ground along Mississippi Highway 603 to avoid damages and provide a way out.

“When we find out the water is coming up, you pull your cars out here before the weather gets bad and you go to your house, and you wait,” said Kim Tallman.

Paddling to get to and from vehicles, Bob Creole said this is the worst compared to the past 25 years he has lived here.

“About ten minutes to 2 it was about two inches below my slab. By 20 after 2, it was across the slab,” Creole said. “This is probably the worst.”

“It never got this bad. We were worried more about the last one that comes through, Zeta than this,” Terrance said.

The Landers and others said this tropical storm has prepared them for the rest of the season and no longer plan to ride out a storm.

“When they say it’s a tropical storm out there, get the heck out,” Terrence said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement office redirects traffic hours after a multi-fatal crash shut down Interstate...
Report: 10 confirmed dead in Saturday’s I-65 wreck
This is the third shooting that has happened at the apartment complex in the last two weeks
Shooting at Frank Berry apartments
Tropical Storm Claudette formed early Saturday morning near the Louisiana Coast.
Tropical Storm Claudette forms near the Louisiana Coast
John Little, 28, arrested for selling drugs in Lauderdale County
Man arrested for selling fentanyl in Lauderdale County
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out

Latest News

WX 06/19
Weather June 19, 2021
WX 06/19
Weather June 19, 2021
East MS Flash Flood Watches are being canceled.
Threats from Claudette quickly coming to an end
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for today and tonight as a tropical disturbance tracks over...
Heavy, tropical rain can cause flash flooding today
Tropical Storm Claudette formed early Saturday morning near the Louisiana Coast.
Tropical Storm Claudette forms near the Louisiana Coast