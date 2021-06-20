Gulfport native crowned 2021 MS Songwriter of the Year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 13 finalists gathered at the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience Saturday night to compete for Boswell Media’s 2021 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year.

The MAX was packed as contestants took the stage one after the other. Judges listened to each song and scored in real time.

This year was a little different with it being the 5th year for the contest. The winner of this year’s award received the chance to record and produce their song professionally in Muscle Shoals, Alabama and a music video recorded and put together by the Mississippi State University Department of Communications.

The finalists are as follows:

3rd place: Emily White (Meridian, MS) - “Dancing Too Close”

2nd place: Zach Bridges (Brandon, MS) - “That Guy”

1st place: Brandon Green (Gulfport, MS) - “Float”

