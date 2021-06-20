Local family celebrates Father’s Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people thanked their fathers by giving them the gifts they deserved for Father’s day.

Sunday was a day solely meant to show appreciation for dads and their relationship with their families. This day also puts a spotlight on the influence of fathers in society.

Newscenter 11 caught up with a family that was leaving church and asked “what does father’s day mean to them?”

“It means a lot to us. Fathers do a lot for us especially my dad. He pours his heart out to us. He provides for us on a daily basis. We are thankful for him and all he does for us,” said local, Jordan Herrington.

The family said they spent the rest of the day with their grandparents over dinner.

