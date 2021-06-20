Advertisement

Local family celebrates Father’s Day

Many people thanked their fathers by giving them the gifts they deserved for Father’s day.
Many people thanked their fathers by giving them the gifts they deserved for Father’s day.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people thanked their fathers by giving them the gifts they deserved for Father’s day.

Sunday was a day solely meant to show appreciation for dads and their relationship with their families. This day also puts a spotlight on the influence of fathers in society.

Newscenter 11 caught up with a family that was leaving church and asked “what does father’s day mean to them?”

“It means a lot to us. Fathers do a lot for us especially my dad. He pours his heart out to us. He provides for us on a daily basis. We are thankful for him and all he does for us,” said local, Jordan Herrington.

The family said they spent the rest of the day with their grandparents over dinner.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement office redirects traffic hours after a multi-fatal crash shut down Interstate...
Report: 10 confirmed dead in Saturday’s I-65 wreck
This is the third shooting that has happened at the apartment complex in the last two weeks
Shooting at Frank Berry apartments
John Little, 28, arrested for selling drugs in Lauderdale County
Man arrested for selling fentanyl in Lauderdale County
Tropical Storm Claudette formed early Saturday morning near the Louisiana Coast.
Tropical Storm Claudette forms near the Louisiana Coast
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out

Latest News

A weak cold front will bring rain and storms to our area
Rain chances go up Monday ahead of a cold front
1 woman dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Sumter Co.
Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child
Man and child confirmed dead after storm in Tuscaloosa County
Street view off of Lee Court
People are stuck in flood waters in parts of Birmingham