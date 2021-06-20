Rain chances go up Monday ahead of a cold front

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect Sunday night to be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the lower 70′s. Winds will be blowing at 5-10 mph, a few gusts of 20mph are possible. We go into Monday with cloud cover but expect some of that cloud cover to break up and lead to sunshine - especially along and south of 20-59. Showers become likely through the afternoon hours with most of the activity looking to be along and North of Highway 82. As we get into the evening hours, rain chances increase across the area as a weak cold front makes its way through. Some heavy rain and gusty winds could accompany this front, but it pushes its way out of our area by 1am Tuesday. A few scattered showers and storms hang around for Tuesday morning, especially south of I-20. We’ll keep scattered showers and a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday look to be drier with partly cloudy skies and a chance of afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures all week will be in the mid to upper 80′s with Tuesday being the exception of the low 80′s. Low temperatures this week look to stay around the mid 60′s to lower 70′s.

