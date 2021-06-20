Advertisement

Shooting at Frank Berry apartments

By Tynisha Jackson
Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another shooting took place at the Frank Berry apartments in Meridian on June 19th.

The Meridian Police Department said three apartments were struck by gunfire around 9:30 am.

MPD said no one was injured and the suspects are unknown at this time.

This is the third shooting that has happened at the apartment complex in the last two weeks after the June 13th and June 16th drive-by shootings.

